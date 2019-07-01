'Kids actually die': Rescue dog attack a 'nightmare' ordeal

Simon Eric Evans was fined more than $1000 after his dog Diesel (pictured) attacked another small dog in January.

THE owner of a rescue dog who jumped from a moving car to attack a pet is "lucky it wasn't a child" that was hurt in a "nightmare" ordeal that has cost him a fortune.

Nambour Magistrates Court heard how Simon Eric Evans had gone to extensive lengths to train his male dog "Diesel" since it launched out his his car window and attacked a small dog on January 5.

The court heard Evans "didn't think" when he left his dog, described in court as a "Staffordshire terrier", unrestrained in the car with the windows down saying he was usually good with people and other animals.

A Sunshine Coast Regional Council prosecutor said the council received "previous menacing complaints" for the dog but the decision to regulate the animal was "overturned" in an internal review.

"The defendant has since taken the dog to obedience training and bought a harness," the prosecutor said.

Evans, who was visibly shaking at the bar table, pleaded guilty to not having control of his animal in public and not ensuring the dog didn't attack or cause fear.

The court heard Evans' original fine from the council was withdrawn after the investigating officer discovered Diesel had previous complaints.

The Twin Waters man said he spent a "fortune" to ensure it wouldn't happen again.

"Vet bills have been paid... we've done everything we can to keep him on the straight and narrow," he said.

"We bought a muzzle, a harness, gated all around the house.

"I've never had a big dog like that before and didn't think."

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin told Evans he was "lucky it wasn't a child".

"A number of little kids actually die...," she said.

Evans told the court Diesel was a rescue dog and played well with his 10-year-old son.

Taking into account his "great steps" to rehabilitate the dog, Ms Baldwin fined Evans $1200 and ordered him to pay $103.75 in council costs.

No conviction was recorded.