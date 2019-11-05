Salt Creek kidnap monster wins his family court fight

Salt Creek kidnapper Roman Heinze has won back some of his property in an odd lawsuit from prison.

Salt Creek kidnapper Roman Heinze has regained control of his "antique" furniture and "collector's item" fishing rod following a protracted and odd civil lawsuit.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court was yesterday told Heinze's $26,089 claim against his daughter's ex-boyfriend had been settled - pending a quote from Grace Removals.

Mark Esau, for the daughter's ex, said his client could not wait to get Heinze's property out of his WA storage unit.

"As far as my client is concerned, that will be the end of it and you can deal with the removalists as you see fit," he told Heinze, who appeared via video link.

"If they (removalists) find anything else, you can have it … my client will give it to you.

"He doesn't want anything that belongs to you, I can assure you of that."

But Heinze said that could only occur if Grace's prices were to his liking.

Roman Heinze will be in jail until at least 2033, but has filed lawsuits from prison.

"As long as I get a good quote, and I agree to that quote, it'll happen," he said.

"It shouldn't be too much, it (the quote) can't be more than $600 or $700."

Heinze, 62, will not be eligible for release on parole until 2033 for his history of violent sexual assaults upon women.

He targeted backpackers and, in 2016, kidnapped two women on a remote stretch of beach at Salt Creek.

Heinze tried to rape one woman, and repeatedly ran the second over with his 4WD.

The women worked together to escape and defeat him.

Heinze is arrested at Salt Creek in 2016. Pictured is the vehicle with which he hit one of the backpackers, and was subsequently sold by SA Police. Picture: 60 Minutes

After his conviction, Heinze sued SA Police for compensation, claiming the 4WD - which had been destroyed - belonged to his dead brother and was therefore exempt from seizure laws.

He also filed suit against his daughter's ex to recover items including furniture, bronze statues, electrical and fishing equipment, goose down quilts and a mirror.

Heinze also sued his son Jason, wanting his $15,000 boat returned and claiming the younger man had become "a money-hungry turd".

A spokesman for Heinze's estranged family said they believed the kidnapper was seeking to finance a "war chest" to appeal his conviction in the High Court.

Yesterday, Magistrate Briony Kennewell said it appeared the case against the daughter's ex had been settled "in principle" and need not continue.

She ordered a notice of discontinuance be filed with the court prior to Christmas, or the matter return to court.

Heinze's other claims, against his son and SA Police, remain ongoing.