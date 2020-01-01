Kicking big goals: Siblings achieve great things

Bundaberg's Jessica Borg and Steven Borg are kicking goals and representing Australia in taekwondo and football in Spain.

IF YOU hear a thing or two about Bundaberg’s Jessica Borg and Steven Borg in the next 12 months, then don’t be surprised.

Both are on the verge of big years in 2020.

One is chasing a potential Olympic berth in Tokyo while the other could end up in another country.

For Steven Borg that country is Spain after a recent successful trial with Intersoccer Academia.

Intersoccer Academia is a football academy based in Madrid that organises competitions for junior footballers that is viewed by some of the biggest clubs in the world including Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

The academy is also linked and sponsored by Alcobendas Levitt, which Steven played for during his time there.

Steven was accepted after playing in the Donosti Cup earlier this year for LS Talents Queensland and playing in a tour of Madrid that was organised by Craig Engelbrecht.

“We trained seven times a week,” Steven said.

“During the day we train at 12 o’clock with our head coach of the academy.

“We then go into town and play for one of the biggest town clubs in Madrid and repeat that.”

While it was tough at times, the experience was worth it.

“It was great,” Steven said.

“I’m the first ever Australian to do it so that was a good thing.

“It bought my experience level up and bought my confidence up.”

A particular problem for the Shalom College student was learning Spanish.

“It’s very difficult to get used to,” Steven said.

“It took me a lot of time to get used to saying things and it was hard with pronunciation.”

Steven has been offered to go back next year but whether he does will depend on finances and what opportunity is provided.

If it doesn’t work out then he will focus back on his Wide Bay Buccaneers commitments and steering the club to finals.

Also looking towards next year is Jessica Borg after working hard this year to set herself up for success.

Jessica was accepted into the Queensland Academy of Sport program, prospecting for gold, for taekwondo as one of the athletes and stars of the future.

She delivered on that promise as well by winning gold at the Oceania championships in seniors in Samoa in the under-62kg category.

“It was my first international medal as a senior and got me 40 points for my Olympic ranking, which was a bonus,” she said.

But Jessica has spent the year at another category, under-57kg, which is required for her to compete at the Olympics.

It forces the former Shalom College student to lose weight but try to keep conditional strength as she competes.

She is usually 64kg.

This year she competed overseas and missed the world championships by a head kick.

Jessica then became the national champion.

The focus now is to keep improving in that category and try to qualify for the Olympics next year in Tokyo.

“QAS creates a strength and food plan for me to get there (the correct weight),” Jessica said.

“Some days it is harder to get to the weight than actually fight.”

Jessica is focused on Tokyo but concedes she has a better chance in four years.

“The focus in 2020 is prepare to compete at the World Championships in 2021.

“There’s three of us in under-57 and they take one.

“The chances are pretty slim but I’ll be training as if I’m going.”