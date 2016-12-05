KICK THE KILOS: Mackay jumps ahead of Bundy

Who will take out the glory? Just two weeks to go in the ARM Kick the Kilos competition.

MACKAY has finally jumped in front of Bundaberg on the Kick the Kilos leaderboard in what has been a close race so far.

While the Sunny Coast remains the leader, and has been perched atop the ladder since very early on in the competition, all is not lost for the smaller regions.

On the per capita leaderboard, Gympie remains top dog, almost 70m per person ahead of second place runners Bundaberg.

Gladstone continues to strongly push forward climbing the ranks on the per capita board and Bundy should be nervous.

With just two weeks to go, the competition is fierce!

KM LEADERBOARD

SUNSHINE COAST 26482.35km

MACKAY 14908.9km

BUNDABERG 14840.99km

ROCKHAMPTON 12290.39km

TOOWOOMBA 11202.31km

GYMPIE 11076.33km

GLADSTONE 9368.24km

COFFS HARBOUR 9095.80km

FRASER COAST 7305.5km

IPSWICH 5582.24km

SOUTHERN DOWNS 4625.53km

SOUTH BURNETT 4262.36km

CLARENCE VALLEY 3303.52km

NORTHERN RIVERS 2694.33km

TWEED 1442.78km

PER CAPITA LEADERBOARD

GYMPIE 228.5M

BUNDABERG 157.4M

GLADSTONE 141.7M

SOUTHERN DOWNS 129.5M

SOUTH BURNETT 129.4M

MACKAY 115.8M

COFFS HARBOUR 106M

ROCKHAMPTON 102.6M

SUNSHINE COAST 78.8M

TWEED 74.8M

TOOWOOMBA 74.3M

FRASER COAST 72.1M

CLARENCE VALLEY 65.3M

IPSWICH 29.4M

NORTHERN RIVERS 17.8M