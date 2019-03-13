Kharla aims to head to new heights at nationals

WORKING HARD: Kharla Hills, 14, brought home a bronze in triple jump and is heading to nationals in a few weeks.

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg track and field star Kharla Hills has proven she has what it takes to run and jump alongside the best of the nation's junior athletes.

The teenager competed in five events over two days at the state athletics championships during the weekend: 100m, 200m, long jump, triple jump and 90m sprint hurdles

The youngster walked away with a bronze in triple jump

Flying more than 11m into the sand with her jumps, Hills, 14, said while she didn't get a personal best she was happy to bring home a bronze.

It was a different story when she got on the track.

Running the 200m in 25.28 seconds, her time was a PB and it got her fourth, which was enoughto qualify for nationals.

Having bested her personal time in the 200m, Hills ran faster than when she broke that 34-year-old record for Wide Bay late last year.

She said her goals for this year were to run the 200m in under 25 seconds and make a jump around 11.50m-11.60m in the pit.

She now has a chance to do that at the Australian titles in Sydney.

Hills has qualified for this competition in the 100m, 200m, 400m, triple jump and 90m sprint hurdles but she will compete only in the 100m, 200m and triple jump, her best events.

She said the focus would switch from hurdles, for which she was heavily prepared in the lead-up to the state comp.

Last weekend was her first major competition for hurdles and while she enjoyed it, it was time for a break and to get back to her other events.

Her mother Sharon Hills said the nationals were spread over eight days with one event event per day, which was a bonus for Hills.

Her mother said the teenager had two events overlapping last weekend, but still managed to put in a mammoth effort.

Hills said she was excited to be at a national level again and enjoyed the challenge of competing against elite athletes from across the country.

She wasn't the only athlete to have success at the state titles, with multiple athletes winning medals.

Bundaberg's Nathan Donaldson won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 400m in under-18 in the T34 class, with Jessie Venner winning two silver medals in the F20 class in the 400m and 800m.

Sam Schmidt was also successful in the women's ambulant competition, winning the open shot put, the open discus and claiming second in the javelin.

In other results, Mariana Konopka won gold in the U12 girls 400m hurdles, Jano Kirchner won silver in the U15 boys javelin, Nicholas Newton won second in the U16 boys javelin and Hendre Kirchner won silver in the U17 boys javelin.

Hills will be joined at the nationals by Donaldson, Konopka and Dan Kitt, with those athletes confirming they would enter.

The titles start April 1.