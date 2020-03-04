KFC trip after 12 beers lands 'foolish' man in court

A MAGISTRATE has described a man's decision to drive as 'foolish' after being 12 schooners deep and crashing his car.

Maxwell Ronald Farlow, 68, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police were called to a crash on the night of December 19 on Lievesley St.

The court heard Farlow had been at the pub earlier that day where he had consumed 12 schooners of Tooheys Old.

Sen Const Bland told the court Farlow walked home from the pub but made the decision to drive to a nearby KFC after becoming hungry.

The court heard Farlow had crashed into a stationary car and was transported to hospital where a blood sample returned a blood-alcohol reading equivalent to 0.198.

Farlow's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client didn't have a clear memory of the incident.

Mr Dwyer told the court his client would have some stressful times ahead of him as he was going to Brisbane to undergo testing for lung cancer.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Farlow's plea of guilty and was mindful he was going away for medical tests.

However, he said he couldn't ignore the high reading.

"I'm sure you regret your foolish decision to drive," he said.

Farlow was fined $1100 and disqualified from holding a licence for 14 months.