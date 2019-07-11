KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

The bucket's up at the new KFC in Bargara Road.

The bucket's up at the new KFC in Bargara Road. Mike Knott BUN110719KFC1

KENTUCKY Fried Chicken lovers of Bundaberg won't have to wait too much longer to get their fix at East Bundy.

Situated on Bargara Rd, Bundaberg's highly anticipated third KFC is due to open any day now.

The big bucket was officially placed on top of the store signage late on Wednesday evening, signifying that the finishing stages of the store construction is fast approaching.

Greg Schnitzerling provided an update to NewsMail and was confident tthe finishing touches meant the store would open its doors by the end of the month.

"The flooring is being done today, the kitchen is getting done on Monday and then the cabinets will go in," he said.

"The big bucket is usually one of the last things to get done, but I'd say there's still about two weeks to go.

"It will be opened by the end of July and they've been training the staff for a quite some time now."

The restaurant has a modern design feel and will seat about 50 people at a time.

In addition, there will be 40 car parks available, which is significantly larger than other take-away restaurants in the area and the standard drive-through experience will feature three menu boards and allow for a six car-queue, ensuring prompt service.

Conscious about energy consumption, the bathrooms will have sensor lights that turn on when recognising movement and off again when the rooms are vacated.

Mr Schnitzerling was coy about the opening date and said he would also remain tight-lipped about the secret herbs and spices.

Stay tuned Bundy locals.