We’re paving the way for driverless cars

Roads such as the Bruce Highway are being prepared for the coming of driverless cars. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

SOUTHEAST Queensland's major roads are being "pre-wired" for the arrival of driverless cars in the coming quarter-century.

The smart roads technology, which includes sensors, CCTV cameras and traffic control devices, already operates along key corridors such as the Bruce Highway.

But the full safety and congestion-busting potential of smart roads, which the Transport Department calls managed motorways, will crystallise over the coming decades when autonomous vehicles capable of communicating with the technology reach a critical mass.

Deputy director-general Matt Longland said technology operating to vary speed limits and manage cars entering the southern end of the Bruce Highway had reduced rear-end crashes by 50 per cent in the first year of ­operation.

He said the technology, which also operated on the Riverside Expressway and Pacific Motorway, would provide the platform for managing driverless cars when they enter the road network.

"When you move into the world of autonomous vehicles, the key corridors are already pre-wired in terms of the smart infrastructure to allow those autonomous vehicles to operate," he said.

"It is about investing to get benefit now but also then being able to leverage that infrastructure to support the vehicle technology as it emerges."

Transurban Queensland group executive Sue Johnson said smart roads technology helped extend the lifetime of roads and add extra volume to peak-hour flows.

"Certainly connected autonomous vehicles will be a significant shift but if you do smart motorways you can actually buy a little bit more time on your infrastructure before you need to dig up the road and all those sorts of things," she said.

"I think technology will play a big part in what happens in the future and certainly, in the next 25 years, that's going to be huge."

Martin England, principal of international engineering experts Arup's transport technical excellence team, said it was crucial that new and upgraded transport corridors planned and built from now on were '"no-regrets infrastructure''.

"The change will accelerate with technology so it's difficult to understand exactly how that will unfold so adaptability and flexibility needs to be built in from the start."