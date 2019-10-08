Will minister sign off on decision to sack Pennington?

FORMER Wide Bay Health boss Adrian Pennington may have been marched out the door with his contracted terminated "effective immediately" last Monday, but Health Minister Steven Miles is yet to approve the dismissal.

Today the NewsMail offered the minister the opportunity to show his support for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board Chair Peta Jamieson, who made the decision to remove Mr Pennington as chief executive.

His office said it would be inappropriate for him to comment further while a process was underway.

The NewsMail understands a brief regarding the matter has yet to be received by the minister's office.

It is standard practice with HR processes for there to be avenues available to all parties such as appeal periods.

It comes after former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services Board chair Dominic Devine called upon the minister to confirm whether or not he had approved the termination in accordance with the section 74 of the Health and Hospital Board Act.

He said the language used in a media release and an email which was sent to thousands of health staff last Monday said Mr Pennington had been "terminated, effective immediately", which was wrong.

Since his dismissal, two board members - Joy Jensen and George Plint - have tendered their resignation with the minister.

Section 74 of the Health and Hospital Board Act 2011, Subsection 5, says the termination of the appointment and contract of employment of a health service chief executive "is not effective until it is approved by the Minister".

Mr Devine said it was his understanding that based on this ruling Mr Pennington is on leave and not yet technically sacked.

"Unfortunately, approximately 4000 staff who were advised by the board chair that the termination was effective immediately - in fact that was incorrect, he was on leave," he said.

"Subsequently the Courier-Mail and the NewsMail were advised by a press release and the email - effectively the staff and public have been misled.

"To my knowledge the minister still hasn't approved termination and I encourage the minister to seek an external review before he gives such consent."