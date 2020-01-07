Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Key item found in restaurant shooting probe

by Elise Williams
7th Jan 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have located the boat used in Monday morning's shooting incident at one of Brisbane's most popular riverfront bars.

The boat used in the shooting of Mr Percival's was found overnight in an inner-eastern suburb of Brisbane.

The boat is believed to be a small inflatable-type vessel.

Police say multiple shots were fired at the Boundary St bar about 2am on Monday.

Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Police on the scene where bullets were shot into Mr Percival's on the Howard Smith wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

It's believed three or four people were on board the boat when the shooting took place. The bar was closed at the time and no-one was injured.

The incident comes only weeks after a suspicious fire at the overwater bar.

Police yesterday said that incident was still be investigated and they are yet to determine if it's connected with the shooting.

 

Mr Percival’s restaurant and bar sits over the Brisbane River at Howard Smith Wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Mr Percival’s restaurant and bar sits over the Brisbane River at Howard Smith Wharves. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

The shooting investigation continues.

More Stories

Show More
crime gun crime police shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Hassles over Hinkler Deal and Port’s future

        premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Hassles over Hinkler Deal and Port’s future

        News The NewsMail looks back on the local political issues that impacted Bundaberg in 2019.

        Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        premium_icon Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        News Three patients were reportedly stung by jellyfish over the past week

        Councillors asked who they prefer as mayor

        premium_icon Councillors asked who they prefer as mayor

        News BUNDABERG councillors were asked if they preferred to work under Jack Dempsey or...