Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The psoriasis drug previously cost up to $30,000 a year for patients.
The psoriasis drug previously cost up to $30,000 a year for patients.
Health

Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

by Matthew Killoran
25th Jan 2019 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUFFERERS of an irritating and often painful condition can expect some relief shortly, as the cost of a key drug is about to be eased.

Psoriasis affects 1.6 million Australians and causes red, scaly lesions that can be painful, disfiguring and disabling.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt will today announce Tremfya (Guselkumab), used to treat a severe class of chronic plaque psoriasis, will be listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

It would normally cost $30,000 per year, per patient, but under the listing this would be slashed to $40.60 per script. For concession card holders it will drop further to $6.50.

Health Minister Greg Hunt. File picture
Health Minister Greg Hunt. File picture

Mr Hunt said the drug would be available to those with the most severe cases of chronic plaque psoriasis, or about 3600 people a year.

"Psoriasis, which is a lifelong condition without a cure, can impact the emotional and social wellbeing of affected people," he said.

"It can be associated with psychosocial issues including social isolation, poor self-image, depression and anxiety."

Princess Alexandra Hospital dermatologist Jason K. Wu said severe chronic plaque psoriasis could be a particularly stigmatising condition.

"Probably the most significant issue is the visual impact of the disease," he said.

"For some reason the patches of psoriasis really trigger an emotional response both in the general public and patients themselves of this feeling of infection in their skin or uncleanliness, which causes stigma for patients."

Dr Wu said Tremfya was the latest advancement in drugs used to treat the condition and was showing high success rates.

editors picks health pharmaceutical benefits scheme psoriasis

Top Stories

    Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    premium_icon Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    News TWO weeks ago Bundaberg baby William Wheeler was learning how to walk, now he is fighting for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

    Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    premium_icon Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    Crime Robb was the supervising driver for her 17-year-old daughter

    REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

    premium_icon REVEALED: Identity of Bundy West man sought over shooting

    Breaking Police confirm identity as man hunt continues