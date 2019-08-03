Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

ON THE JOB: Six months after the cashless card started rolling out in Bundaberg and there's been a drop in the unemployment levels.

ON THE JOB: Six months after the cashless card started rolling out in Bundaberg and there's been a drop in the unemployment levels. Contributed

THE CASHLESS debit card trials have been in place in Bundaberg for six months now, but are any trends emerging to support the arguments for and against the controversial scheme?

Here NewsMail reporter Zac O'Brien looks at some of the key benchmarks to see if there has been any significant shifts at this early stage.

Last month the Department of Social Services told the NewsMail it would have new data on the card and its rollout available later this month.

The trials results from other sites where the card is in place indicated a quarter of participants drank less alcohol, used less illegal drugs and a third reportedly also gambled less.

The local rollout of the card began on January 29, with the rollout staggered.

About 6000 people across the electorate are on the card.

At the six-month mark, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt spoke to media about the card and its impacts.

He made it clear "there is no silver bullet” to solving "a very difficult social issue”, saying the card was just one element of a multi-pronged approach to tackling long term intergenerational welfare dependency and related social issues in the electorate.

Here is the latest available data in some of the key spaces.

Employment

ABS figures show unemployment has fallen through the first half of this year.

Local unemployment has slowly dropped from 7.9 per cent in February to 7.3 per cent in June, which is the lowest level in years.

One of the key focuses of the card is to get more people working and it appears this is the case.

Crime

Those against the card argued there could be a spike in crime after the card's introduction.

Statistics show that doesn't seem to have materialised.

The total number of reported unlawful entry offences have remained more or less consistent over the past two years.

In the first six months of 2018, Queensland Police recorded 328 instances in the Bundaberg region.

This compares to 298 in the first six months of 2019.

Various stealing offences have also remained consistent over the first six months of both years.

Proponents for the CDC said it would help reduce drug usage as users would not have access to cash to purchase illicit drugs.

While the number of reported drug offences has dropped comparing the months of June 2019 and June 2018, the preceding months more than make up for this drop.

The number of reported drug offences for the first six months of 2018 and 2019 were 1978 and 2079 respectively.

Reported incidents regarding assault and offences against the person have also remained at similar levels over the past two years.

Pokies

After six months in Bundaberg, data from the Queensland Government shows the metered wins through electronic gaming machines have remained consistent with corresponding months and years before the card was introduced.

In June 2019, the Bundaberg government area saw a metered win of $4.26 million through electronic gaming machines.

March 2019 saw a metered win of $4.38 million.

June 2018 saw a metered win of $4.29 million.

March 2018 saw a metered win of $3.95 million.

Audit

An audit of the CDC trials that took place in the Kimberley and Ceduna last year found the Department of Social Services' approach to monitoring and evaluation of the CDC was inadequate.

As such, the audit concluded it was difficult to determine whether there had been a reduction in social harm.

The cashless card trials are scheduled to continue in the region until June 2020.