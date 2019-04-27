Key Bundy service helping people under threat

BUNDABERG and district's Neighbourhood Centre could be under threat if more funding can't be secured.

The centre is funded by the State Government through the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors and provides a wide range of key community services.

At the moment the centre on Targo St receives about $100,000 a year and centre manager Corrie McColl said they need to double the amount to keep up to scratch.

"The funding we do get is appreciated and the department of communities do a great job supporting us,” Mr McColl said.

"The money we get doesn't go towards everything we want to do, extra funds would go a long way towards marketing materials, promo visuals and getting out into the community more.

"Based in Targo St we're very well situated for the public to walk in or drive up the road, we're very close to town, but many people don't know what we do unless they come in.

"If we don't get any extra funding we will start falling behind, we're already behind on information technology platforms and our phones systems are starting to fail, we really need to look at the possibility we could be well behind in the next few years.”

Mr McColl said additional funding would also help to provide better service for the community.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett called on the State Government to help out.

"The last thing I think anyone in our community would like to see because of a lack of funding increases we would possibly lose some services,” he said.

"The current funding amount and model is simply not good enough.”

A spokesperson for Minister for Communities and Minister for Disability Services and Seniors Coralee O'Rourke said the government provided $16.3million in funding to 124 neighbourhood centres around Queensland.

"The Palaszczuk Government increased the minimum level of operational funding in 2016-17 (to $110,000 p.a.) and again in 2018-19 (to $115,000 p.a.). This included funding to the Neighbourhood Centres servicing the Wide Bay area,” the spokesperson said.

"In addition, the Palaszczuk Government also provided one-off grants of over $600,000 in October 2018 to 73 neighbourhood centres through the first round of the Thriving Queensland Communities Grants for centres.”