Key Broncos in doubt for ‘revenge’ clash

ILLNESS and injury may threaten to distract Brisbane ahead of their crucial NRL clash with sixth-placed Parramatta on Friday night.

But veteran Alex Glenn says the Broncos will only have one thing on their minds against the Eels as they look to keep their top-eight hopes alive - revenge.

Brisbane suffered an injury scare at Wednesday training when lock Joe Ofahengaue was forced off the field with a knee issue.

It was yet another concern for Broncos coach Anthony Seibold after interchange forward Thomas Flegler went down with illness.

The Brisbane pack are already without enforcer Tevita Pangai Jnr, who is just one match into a four-week crusher tackle ban.

Glenn admitted he may have to switch back from the centres to the back-row to cover for Queensland forward Ofahengaue in the "do or die" game for eighth-placed Brisbane.

The Broncos could finish as low as 10th with a loss, ensuring they must beat Canterbury in the final round and rely on other results going their way to ensure they did not miss the play-offs for the first time since 2013.

Ofahengaue is in doubt for the clash with Parramatta. Picture: Jono Searle

However, Glenn said the players were more preoccupied with avenging their round 14, 38-10 thumping when they were "bullied" by the Eels at Bankwest Stadium.

"There has been a lot of talk about that. As a team when the coaches weren't there this morning we had a talk about that," he said.

"We just got bullied, out-energised on the field and we don't want that to happen again - we want a bit of revenge.

"Plus we are playing in our last home game. We are playing for a lot of pride and we want to rectify what happened down there and go into the finals with a lot of confidence."

Thomas Flegler could also miss the clash with illness. Picture: Bradley Kanaris

Glenn backed Brisbane's forward depth but put his own hand up to help fill the void if Queensland State of Origin back-rower Ofahengaue failed to prove his fitness.

"If that happens I am up for it," said the ex-Kiwi international, who has played two of the last three NRL games in the centres.

"Davey Fifita can move into the middle (lock) and I can go into the back-row.

"It might happen, but we've got good depth.

"It is not ideal when there is a bit of sickness going around and you have a player go down at training but we've had a bit of chaos all year and dealt with it."