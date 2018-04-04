Walters in shock Broncos exit

KEVIN Walters has sensationally quit as assistant coach of the Broncos four rounds in to the NRL season.

Walters says he's decided to leave his post with Brisbane in order to focus solely on coaching the Queensland Maroons.

The club announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Walters met with CEO Paul White and head coach Wayne Bennett.

Walters was concerned his role with the NRL club could impact the perception of impartiality when it came to his State of Origin role.

Kevin Walters has quit the Broncos. Photo: Peter Wallis

"Yesterday I attended the launch of the State of Origin Series in Melbourne and the level of interest at the media conference reinforced how privileged I am to be coach of a Maroons team which means so much to the people of Queensland," Walters said.

"It also reinforced Origin's immense standing in the game, and the importance of having a clear-minded approach to all aspects of the Queensland team's preparations.

"I felt that my direct link to the Broncos may influence the perception of my impartiality and as result of these factors I have made the decision to step away from the club to focus solely on the State of Origin campaign.

"I wish everyone involved with the Broncos every success for the remainder of the 2018 season."

Wayne Bennett (centre) talks to Broncos players at training. Photo: AAP

Bennett, who brought Walters back into the Broncos fold this year, could not begrudge him for wanting to focus solely on the Maroons.

"I know personally the amount of work it takes to be a successful coach at Origin level and I can understand why Kevin has come to this decision," Bennett said.

"It takes a huge commitment to coach Queensland and while we have really valued Kevin's input this year as an assistant coach, we wish him all the best."