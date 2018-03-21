Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Inglis has been guaranteed a place in the Queensland team for Game One if fit. Photo: Phil Hillyard
Greg Inglis has been guaranteed a place in the Queensland team for Game One if fit. Photo: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Walters’ Origin blunder: ‘I won’t make that mistake again’

by Tony Webeck
21st Mar 2018 5:24 PM

QUEENSLAND coach Kevin Walters has guaranteed a place in his side for Origin I to veterans Greg Inglis and Matt Scott, vowing not to make the same mistake he made by leaving Billy Slater out of Game One last year.

Inglis was with Walters in Brisbane on Wednesday promoting Game Three of this year's series at Suncorp Stadium, the only match to be played in the Queensland capital this year.

Both Inglis and Scott have returned to their respective club sides for the first two rounds this year after missing virtually the entire 2017 season with ACL injuries that also ruled them out of the Origin series.

The only match the Maroons dropped last year was without Slater in the side and Walters promised not to leave out two of the state's greatest servants if they are both fit and available.

Matt Scott on the charge for Queensland during the 2016 Origin series. Photo: Darren England
Matt Scott on the charge for Queensland during the 2016 Origin series. Photo: Darren England

"We made the mistake last year of leaving out one of our great players and we paid a price for it," Walters said.

"We'd be silly to do the same thing again.

"Greg's come back from a knee injury but he's a very experienced player and seeing him wearing Maroon there again today, it's a nice feeling knowing that he's going to be playing Origin again this year.

"The same with Matt Scott. He's been one of those players for Queensland that has really stood up when it mattered and he deserves that opportunity himself.

"If he keeps playing great footy for the Cowboys there's no doubt he'll be in the side as well."

billy slater greg inglis kevin walters maroons matt scott queensland maroons rugby league state of origin
Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Buccaneers strive for first points at the Bay

Soccer A new-look Wide Bay Buccaneers have left no stone unturned in its quest for the first Football Queensland Premier League point in the club's short history.

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Officers want to speak with pair over break-in investigation

Crime Police release images of man and woman

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Tropical Cyclone Nora no concern for Bundy, yet

Weather Wind in region from high pressure system near Tassie

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Local Partners