Spacey’s film flops spectacularly

Disgraced actor, Kevin Spacey’s new movie, Billionaire Boys Club has made just $126 on it’s first day at the box office. Picture: Nicholas Kamm/AFP

DISGRACED actor Kevin Spacey's new true-crime film has made just $126 on its first day in cinemas.

The film, Billionaire Boys Club, was quietly released on video on demand in July and was only released in 10 cinemas in the United States over the weekend.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the movie was most successful at a cinema in Connecticut, where it made just $45.

The film also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts, and distributer, Vertical Entertainment, stressed that Spacey's role was merely a small, supporting one.

Billionaire Boys Club, directed by Jame Cox, is about a group of rich boys in Los Angeles in the 1980s. The movie is based on the real club, a group that promoted a Ponzi scheme which results in murder.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person's behaviour - that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago - do not tarnish the release," the company said in a statement to The Wrap .

People have mocked the dismal revenue on Twitter, some calling this the final nail in the coffin for Spacey's career.

Just a reminder to anyone else wanting to hire @KevinSpacey ever again. Wait?!? Why isn't he currently in prison??? https://t.co/E3w6TgZ0XY — Cherylyn/FabuNOLA (@FabuNOLA) August 18, 2018

@KevinSpacey congrats on the $126 you made from the movie ! — Johnny (@przjohnathon) August 18, 2018

When Spacey was accused of sexual assault last year, Netflix dumped him on House of Cards and he was written out for the show's final season.

Director Ridley Scott reshot all of Spacey's scenes in his film, All the Money in the World, just weeks before it was due for release.

The allegations of sexual assault started with actor Anthony Rapp who came forward in 2017, accusing Spacey of assaulting him when he was just 14 years old. Since then, numerous allegations have been made against the actor.

Kevin Spacey in Billionaire Boys Club, Picture from the trailer.

Spacey has not responded to all the allegations of sexual assault and harassment, but he has denied some. He apologised to Anthony Rapp in a statement that was widely criticised, claiming he did not recall the incident.

Since his allegations came to light, Spacey has sought "evaluation and treatment".

The film has been given a 5.6 rating on IMDb abd tge average rating on Rotten Tomatoes being 4.1.