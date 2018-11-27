Comedian slammed over ‘offensive’ party

KEVIN Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have sparked online backlash over their son's "Cowboys and Indians" themed birthday party.

Eniko posted photos last week on Instagram of the couple's son Kenzo's first birthday bash. A group shot showed the one-year-old and other children dressed as cowboys, while others donned Native American-inspired blankets and outfits.

"Zo's cowboys & indians party was nothing but amazing! Thanks to everyone for coming. We love you guys!" Parrish captioned the photo.

Many social media users, however, weren't fans of the themed party and said it was culturally insensitive and "sickening".

"As a person of colour you SHOULD know better, then again, I don't see you standing up for nothing but laughs," one person commented.

Another said, "Cowboys and Indians? Can you not afford a publicist who would explain the reality (of) such a terrible idea?"

"Da f*** were you 'thinking'?! Obviously, NOT thinking. I guess if you have money it's all right to be stupid and offensive," a comment read.

"My family is American Indian and comes from a long line of men and women continuing to advocate for equality for all people. Educating people who are unaware of our heritage should be our number one priority. And while my initial reaction was anger, the only way to have a conversation is to approach it from a place of humility. A first birthday party is a big deal. I don't think this was done to offend … But to have fun," another commenter wrote.

Some fans defended the couple and said the theme was "too cute," "adorable" and not offensive as some said. Rapper Ludacris also voiced his support for the little boy's party by commenting "dope".

Representatives for Kevin Hart didn't immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

