Kerri-Anne lands new gig after TV axing

After Studio 10 made the TV veteran redundant, she has gone on to land herself a role in the stage musical Pippin.

TV veteran Kerri-Anne Kennerley was made redundant from Studio 10 two months ago, but that doesn't mean her career is anywhere close to slowing down.

The 67-year-old has joined the cast of the stage musical Pippin, which will star at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney next month.

Entertainment reporter, Peter Ford, revealed the exciting news on The Morning Show on Thursday, explaining how Kennerley was cast as Grandma Berthe.

"The role that Kerri-Anne will be playing is really just one scene and one big number," said Ford.

"But it's a showstopping number. You basically walk in there, steal the show and go home. It's a great gig for her."

The popular musical follows an acrobatic troupe and Pippin, a young man who yearns to find passion and adventure.

Ford revealed that Kennerley had even been attending a circus to prepare for the role.

In August, the Logie Hall of Fame recipient was made redundant from Studio 10.

The TV personality said goodbye in a tearful speech, explaining how the network was there for her during an extremely difficult time in her life.

"You guys have been my family," she said.

"I feel so privileged. You guys took me in and generously just gave me a shoulder to lean on and I have leaned on you."

The co-host, who had been on the show for two years, emphasised how much support she had from the network and co-hosts, especially following the death of her husband John Kennerley, who passed away in 2019.

"I thought I'd have John for a very long time it wasn't to be - coming into work probably literally saved me. You people, our audience, literally saved me," she said.

"The day of his funeral where you actually left your own television show, early, to come to his funeral was one of the most beautiful moments.

"That was so deeply moving and Channel 10 made that decision, Channel 10 allowed you to do that to support me and it was really beautiful - I was so grateful."

Kennerley added that despite some of the controversies she was involved in, she was incredibly thankful.

"For all the misdemeanours there have been, thank you, because you did, and have saved my sanity, thank you."

