Kerri-Anne Kennerley among stars dumped by 10

Kerri-Anne Kennerley is one of several on-air personalities to be axed by the Ten Network in an effort to cut costs, it has been reported today.

Mumbrella reports that Kennerley's Studio 10 colleague Natarsha Belling and long-serving weatherman Tim Bailey have also been let go, as Ten today confirms a "restructing of its News and Operations department" that will affect on-air talent.

The outlet reports fellow Studio 10 panellist Joe Hildebrand is "in talks" about his future with the program. News.com.au understands Hildebrand has been offered to stay on with Studio 10 in a reduced capacity and is currently considering the offer.

Kennerley has had a controversial tenure at Studio 10, with regular headline-making rants, angry clashes with her fellow panellists, and even accusations she slut-shamed a Ten employee on-air.

The queen of 90s daytime TV has displayed a fiery side on Studio 10.

Bailey's exit after 24 years as a popular weather presenter on Ten comes as the network moves to a national weather presenter model. Mumbrella reports that newsreaders Mike Larkan, Georgina Lewis, Josh Holt, Rebecca Morse, Will Goodings, Kate Freebairn, Michael Schultz and Monika Kos will also leave Ten.

In a statement provided to news.com.au today, Ten detailed the changes afoot while avoiding naming specific people who would be cut.

"Network 10 today informed staff about a restructuring of its News and Operations department. As part of the restructuring, the presentation of the weekday 5.00pm to 6.30pm 10 News First bulletins will be centralised in Sydney and Melbourne.

Presentation of the weekday Sydney, Brisbane and Perth 5.00pm to 6.30pm news bulletins will take place in Sydney. Presentation of the weekday Melbourne and Adelaide 5.00pm to 6.30pm news bulletins will take place in Melbourne. Network 10 will also move to a national weekday weather model. A new national meteorologist will be announced soon," the statement read.

Natarsha Belling has reportedly been dropped while Joe Hilderbrand is considering his options. Picture: Studio 10

Ten states that, while flagship 6:30pm current affairs panel The Project is unaffected by the changes, "there will also be some changes to the presentation of Studio 10. It will continue to air weekdays from 8.00am to 12.00pm.

As a result of the restructuring, some on-air presenters, journalists and operations staff will leave Network 10. The network would like to thank those people for their dedication and hard work."

Network 10's Network Director of News Content, Ross Dagan, said: "The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed.

Weatherman Tim Bailey has been with the network since 1996. Source: Instagram

"These painful changes reflect the state of the media industry in recent years and the need for all media companies to achieve new efficiencies.

"While our viewers in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will see some on-air changes, we will continue to produce local news and employ local reporters, camera operators and production staff in those cities," he said.

Beverley McGarvey, Chief Content Officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said: "These decisions are not being made lightly, however, they are essential to future-proofing our business."

