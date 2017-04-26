Kepnock residents call for off-leash dog area

RUN FREE: Friends of Stehbens Park is calling on Bundaberg Regional Council to consider the area as an off-leash park.

A GROUP of Kepnock residents is pushing for a section of Stehbens Park to be established as an off-leash dog area for the growing number of pet owners using the park.

The group, called Friends of Stehbens Park, is calling on Bundaberg Regional Council to consider the area and has backed up its claim with 12 letters and a list of 60 signatures supporting the proposal.

The letter, from the group's co-ordinator Denise Fox, says there are many dog owners in the vicinity of Stehbens Park who exercise their dog/s off-leash in the park.

"We know that this is presently against council by-laws. Over the past five years, we have noticed an increase in the number of dogs being exercised here as Kepnock is a fairly popular suburb,” Ms Fox wrote.

Ms Fox argues that Stehbens Park is an area of substantial size, with a seldom-used cricket pitch separate from the more commonly used area containing the playground and swings.

"This large open-space is the area that most dog users frequent for the dogs to run freely and chase a ball,” she said

"It seems a real shame that such a beautiful open space is under utilised; hence we request that council convert all, or a portion, of this area to a designated off-leash area.”

Council environment and natural resources spokesman Bill Trevor said the council would consider the area as it reviewed its by-laws.

The council has already announced an intention to allocate four new off-leash areas across Bundaberg, including Daph Geddes Park, Nielson Park, North Bundaberg and Mary Kinross Park.

"An amount of $148,500 has been set aside under the Work 4 Queensland funding initiative announced earlier this year by the State Government. These sites will be completed and operational by November this year,” Cr Trevor said.