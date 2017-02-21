Kepnock proud to be independent

THIS is a special year at Kepnock State High School as we join the ranks of the 250 prestigious Independent Public Schools (IPS) in Queensland.

Being an IPS gives us greater autonomy within and across the wider community.

Our agenda is to continue to be a leader in innovation in education and share our expertise with other state schools across the state.

I am proud to introduce our eight School Captains for 2017: four for Junior Secondary and four for Senior Secondary.

Following their election last year these students participated in a three-day 'Walk of Life' designed to build resilience, teamwork and leadership skills.

We also took our senior captains to StartCon in Sydney where they experienced entrepreneurship at its and saw an opportunity to bring entrepreneurship to Kepnock.

This year our senior captains are initiating an entrepreneurial project which will challenge students to build on their creativity, problem solving and collaboration skills.

The initiative is being supported by Kepnock alumnus, Jamie Olsen, who is mentoring the students through the project.

Kepnock State High School's enrolment is now at 1410.

Our new Year 7 cohort quickly settled into routine and learning in a secondary setting.

This can be largely accredited to the extensive transition program we run with our local primary schools.

Recently they joined the Year 8s in our annual Water Festival and enjoyed the opportunity to compete in fun activities and earn points for their sports house.

At the top of the school our Year 12 students are embracing their final year and have already met with their study coach to monitor their progress.

We expect to reach our QCE target of 100% attainment this year after just missing the perfect score last year.

It is with absolute pride that I lead this school with a team of highly dedicated staff.

We work together to ensure our young people grow into good young men and women with the skills to embrace the world beyond the school gate.