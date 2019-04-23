Adorable new birthday snaps of Prince Louis

Kensington Palace has released new photos of Prince Louis. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

A SERIES of adorable new photos of Prince Louis has been released in honour of his first birthday - and the cute royal appears to be the spitting image of his mum.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is seen beaming at the camera in the three images, which were released via Kensington Palace's social media accounts.

The photos were taken by Kate in the lead-up to the milestone birthday.

Prince Louis looks adorable in his dog-patterned jumper. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

We've had precious few glimpses of Prince Louis since his birth last April, beginning with the traditional photo op as a newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then released photos of a young Louis being cuddled by his big sister Princess Charlotte to mark her third birthday.

The young prince was again brought out in public for his christening in July.

Last November, the entire family - including Louis - posed in the gardens of Clarence House for a series of portraits in honour of Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

The whole family celebrated Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with a series of portraits. Picture: Chris Jackson/Clarence House via Getty Images

In one of the stunning shots, Louis is playing with his grandpa Charles, the heir to the British throne.

Louis and his grandpa. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Clarence House

This latest glimpse of Louis comes as the world awaits the arrival of his royal cousin, Baby Sussex.

Meghan Markle is now officially on maternity leave and holed up at her and Prince Harry's new home, Frogmore Cottage, with their first child's due date believed to be sometime in the coming days.

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, has now arrived in London, further fuelling speculation the birth is imminent.

The one-year-old smiled playfully at his mum during the photo shoot. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

