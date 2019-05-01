Kenny and Elder set to play for Wide Bay Thunder

HOCKEY: Some of the nation's best hockey players are set to play in the Poligras Super League - with a couple pegged to play in the Wide Bay Thunder team.

Six regions from Queensland are represented at the tournament with sides from the Fraser Coast/Wide Bay Zone, Northern Zone, Central Zone, South Coast Zone, South West Zone and Brisbane Zone.

Held at the State Hockey Centre in Colmslie, the tournament will bring together Queensland's top 100 hockey players to battle against each other in zones for the 2019 championship title.

Players compete in Super League Zones rather then traditional Association teams, which is set to showcase Queensland's best available hockey talent in a strong standard of competition.

Commonwealth Games silver medal winning Hockeyroo Jodie Kenny, has announced that she will play in the Wide Bay Thunder.

And she isn't the only big name to play for the Thunder. Olympian Troy Elder OAM will also play for Wide Bay Thunder.

Elder has played in the Poligras Super League each year for the eight years the tournament has been played and is heavily involved in both the junior and senior hockey communities in Brisbane and the Wide Bay region.

Darwin International Hockey Open - Australia v India - Australian player Jodie Kenny. Helen Orr

The Wide Bay Thunder (men and women) associations include Bundaberg, Sunshine Coast, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, and Gympie.

The eighth Annual Poligras Super League will run from May 4-6.

Large crowds are expected at the State Hockey Centre, with fans of all kinds encouraged to come along and enjoy free entry to see Queensland's strongest and best male and female players at work.

But for those who can't make it to the Brisbane venue, this year, the grand finals of Poligras Super League will be live streamed through Live Action Video.

This will be accessible via the Poligras Super League Facebook Event and the Hockey Queensland Facebook Page.

Commonwealth Games Flag Bearer Mark Knowles has announced that he will be competing for the Central Mudturtles at the Poligras Super League this weekend.

To see who else is playing for Wide Bay Thunder and more information on the competition visit the website https://bit.ly/2GSQfAw.