Kendrick Lamar, Lorde headline Splendour in the Grass

BACK TO BYRON: Kendrick Lamar will headline Splendour in the Grass.

KENDRICK Lamar, Lorde, Khalid and Vampire Weekend headline a huge line-up for this year's Splendour in the Grass.

This will be Lamar's second visit to Byron Bay after he performed at Bluesfest two years ago. His hit song Humble also took out the top spot in last year's Hottest 100 music poll.

Vampire Weekend also return to Byron after playing Falls Festival in 2014.

Lorde told Triple J she was excited to be coming back to Splendour after being a last-minute addition to the festival five years ago.

"I am so excited. Last time was my first big festival show. Obviously Frank Ocean pulled out and they called me... it was so crazy," she said. "I'm very excited to be coming back to play."

Lorde will return to Splendour in the Grass this year. Amy Harris

Rising Australian hip hop star Baker Boy is amongst a stack of Aussie artists also on the bill, including Amy Shark, Angus and Julia Stone and The Avalanches.

He told the Northern Star he was over the moon to be on the same line-up as Lamar. The 21-year-old Arnhem Land native released just two songs so far - Marryuna and Cloud 9 - but Baker has already toured Australia in support of Dizzee Rascal and 50 Cent.

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, has taken the country by storm with his song Marryuna. Supplied by Scrabble PR.

"I'm super pumped and I'm a bit nervous," he says. "I saw the line-up, it's so sick it's crazy... Kendrick Lamar - it's not normal."

Baker's upcoming single Mr La Di Da Di also provides the soundtrack to Splendour's official line-up announcement video.

"It's about being caught up in that fame, and just thinking you're rich because you got money, cars and all this bling and diamonds," he said of the new song.

"I just say how I stay rich is with my friends and family. That's the currency I understand."

The three-day music festival is now in its 18th year and has been held in the Byron Bay area all but two of those years, when it temporarily relocated to Woodfordia on the Sunshine Coast.

Splendour in the Grass will be held the North Byron Parklands from Friday, July 20 to Sunday, July 22. Tickets go on sale next Thursday, April 19 at 9am AEST via Moshtix.

The 2018 Splendour in the Grass line-up:

KENDRICK LAMAR

LORDE (ONLY AUS SHOW)

VAMPIRE WEEKEND (ONLY AUS SHOW)

KHALID (ONLY AUS SHOW)

THE WOMBATS

HILLTOP HOODS

CHVRCHES

MIGUEL

GIRL TALK (ONLY AUS SHOW)

ANGUS & JULIA STONE

GANG OF YOUTHS

FRANZ FERDINAND

MGMT

BEN HOWARD

DUNE RATS & FRIENDS

BEN HARPER & CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE

PNAU

JAMES BAY

THE AVALANCHES DJ SET

CHROMEO

DMA'S

BALL PARK MUSIC

HENRY ROLLINS (ONLY AUS SHOW)

SAFIA

THE JUNGLE GIANTS

LIL XAN

METHYL ETHEL

AMY SHARK

THE BRONX

OCEAN ALLEY

CARMADA BY L D R U & YAHTZEL

DZ DEATHRAYS

LORD HURON

MIDDLE KIDS

HOCKEY DAD

TOWKIO

CUB SPORT

TOUCH SENSITIVE

SAMPA THE GREAT

DEAN LEWIS

SKEGSS

ALBERT HAMMOND JR

MALLRAT

MARMOZETS

ALEX LAHEY

RITON & KAH-LO

JACK RIVER

SUPERORGANISM

ANNA LUNOE

LEWIS CAPALDI

ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

YUNGBLUD

CROOKED COLOURS

NINA LAS VEGAS

SOCCER MOMMY (ONLY AUS SHOW)

ELDERBROOK

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

TIM SWEENEY

STELLA DONNELLY

BULLY

BAKER BOY

WAFIA

NO MONO

WAAX

ANGIE MCMAHON

WEST THEBARTON

EVES KARYDAS

G FLIP

THE BABE RAINBOW

HAIKU HANDS

DIDIRRI

ALICE IVY

AMYL & THE SNIFFERS

ZIGGY RAMO

FANTASTIC MAN

LO'99

HUMAN MOVEMENT

MANU CROOK$

KASBO

MADAM X

ANDRAS ALTA

ARA KOUFAX

TWO PEOPLE

B WISE

MADE IN PARIS

JENSEN INTERCEPTOR

WOODES

TEISCHA

ANTONY & CLEOPATRA

MUTO

ELK ROAD

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS

PLUS: MIKE GURRIERI, LOVE DELUXE, LAUREN HANSOM , POOLCLVB, GODLANDS, NYXEN, EMMA STEVENSON and EBONY BOADU