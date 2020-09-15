Kendall’s surprise drug admission

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has made a surprising drug revelation, admitting she's a "stoner".

Speaking on the podcast Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, the 24-year-old member of the Kardashian family confessed her love of the drug, which is legal in her home state of California.

"I am a stoner," Jenner said, theNew York Postreports.

"No one knows that so that's the first time I've ever really said anything out there."

The Victoria's Secret model's older sister, Kim Kardashian West, made a similar admission last year, saying she enjoyed taking CBD products.

The 39-year-old beauty mogul even threw a CBD-themed baby shower ahead of welcoming her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate two years ago.

"I started taking CBD and it really changed things for me," Kim told sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog Poosh last fall.

"It calms me down automatically."

The use of marijuana is not legal in Australia.

Kendall Jenner has admitted to enjoying marijuana. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

It comes as the Kardashian family recently announced they were ceasing their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, after 14 years.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kardashian West announced on Instagram, following months of intense scrutiny about her turbulent marriage to Kanye.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air its final season next year. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian thanked the "thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," and revealed the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air early next year. The latest season, filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, will hit Binge on September 18.

You can watch season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Binge. Get a two week free trial. Sign up at binge.com.au

Kardashian West - who was best known as Paris Hilton's assistant when she made her foray into reality TV with occasional cameos on The Simple Life - also acknowledged just how much KUWTK had changed her family's lives.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she wrote.

Originally published as Kendall's surprise drug admission