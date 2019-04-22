Kendalls Flat master plan kicks off

BALL ROLLING: A new sport facility is a step closer to happening with council approached to draft a master plan for Kendalls Flat (Pictured: Andrew McKay of Norths).

THE ball is rolling on a move to bring new sporting facilities to Bundaberg.

Kendalls Flat has been earmarked as the continuing home for cricket and AFL.

Bundaberg Regional Council community and environment general manager Gavin Steele told councillors in their briefing meeting on Wednesday both sports had seen high participation rates in the region.

Because of the growth, AFL Queensland and Cricket Queensland have indicated they are looking into future infrastructure in Bundaberg.

The project would include a joint facility at Kendalls Flat for both cricket and AFL players.

Conversations about moving cricket from Salter Oval to Kendall's Flat originated in April 2018 after Brisbane-based company Ross Planning prepared a draft report as part of council's sport and recreation strategy.

The report said cricket was "too expensive to maintain” and it would be best for all matches to take place at Kendalls Flat.

At the time former Bundaberg Cricket Association president John Howard told the NewsMail it would cost a lot of money to move cricket to a new home. "Salter Oval started as a cricket oval and that has been the case for over 100 years,” Mr Howard said.

"Council would need to invest a lot of money for us to move.”

Mr Howard said the biggest issue for him at the time was replicating the lights and the facilities that Salter Oval already provided.

"It would be detrimental for cricket to not have lighting for our matches,” Howard said.

Current president of BCA Ian Grills said they had no plans to move senior cricket from Salter Oval.

"We have a large amount of junior teams, and we have a few carnivals coming up, we don't have any other venues,” he said.

"We've also just helped fund some new lights for Salter Oval and we're also getting our new roof on our clubhouse in the near future.

"We pay the rates for Kendalls Flat and would be more than happy if the AFL moved in and helped with them.”

Mr Grills said natural disasters would also impact play should they be moved.

"When it floods at Kendalls Flat it can take between two and three months for the grounds to recover,” he said.

"If that were to happen it could wipe us out for a whole season.”

For the infrastructure to go ahead, council needs to draft a master plan for the facility so funding can be sought from the State Government.