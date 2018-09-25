Hidden cameras ‘not off table’ for aged care homes

The moment when Jean Robins is pushed down by one of the nurses. Picture: Supplied

The moment when Jean Robins is pushed down by one of the nurses. Picture: Supplied

AGED Care Minister Ken Wyatt is open to considering surveillance cameras in aged-care homes after being "appalled" at stories of abuse and neglect that have emerged ahead of the royal commission.

The minister this morning said "nothing is off the table" when asked about calls for hidden cameras to be mandatory in nursing homes.

It comes after footage captured on hidden cameras of aged care workers striking and roughly handling residents was aired on ABC's Four Corners program last night.

"Having watched both episodes of Four Corners, nothing is off the table," Mr Wyatt told ABC this morning.

The moment when Jean Robins is pushed down by one of the nurses. Picture: ABC

"We have to protect the family members who are in residential aged care.

"I was just appalled and horrified at the behaviour, particularly with the slapping and hitting of a senior Australian. They're vulnerable.

"They've given so much to us and yet, she was treated that way.

"That just doesn't gel with me nor any other Australian."

Hidden cameras would have to be considered in the context of tightening quality standards and bringing a new Australian aged care quality and safety commission together, Mr Wyatt said.

His comments come after the ABC showed footage of Jean Robins, 92, who had her hair pulled by nurses, as she was pinned down and dragged around by her broken leg.

Carers can be seen dragging and pulling Jean Robins by the legs, one of which was broken. Picture: ABC

Mrs Robins, who has dementia, bruising and skin tears during her treatment at her Morrison Lodge nursing home in Perth.

Other changes being considered are surprise evening visits by inspectors to aged care homes.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week that the government would launch a royal commission into the aged care sector after a string of abuse scandals, including at the Oakden nursing home in South Australia.

The consultation period to determine the terms of reference for the royal commission closes today.

Submissions can be lodged here.