Kel’s title fight is on in Aussie Racing Cars

Bundaberg's Kel Treseder gets some air after hitting a kerb at the Gold Coast 600 in the Aussie Racing Cars.

MOTORSPORT: The Aussie Cars Racing title dreams remain a reality for Bundaberg’s Kel Treseder after getting the ultimate result for his championship aspirations.

The KKP Motorsport driver claimed his second round win around the streets of the Gold Coast, winning three of four races in dominant fashion.

Treseder also won in 2017.

This year he took out race one and race two, after qualifying third, before storming from 10th to first to take out race three.

Treseder finished second in the final race to claim the round but it was the race that counted most to his championship hopes.

He started the final race in first ahead of championship leader Justin Ruggier who was on track to finish second in the round.

But an issue to the back of his car on lap five forced him to the back of the grid and 21st in the race.

This moved him to 10th for the round, which handed Treseder the points back he needed after starting 12 points behind before the event.

Treseder is now only three points from the championship lead heading into the final round in Newcastle next month. “It’s absolutely unreal,” he said.

“I said anything can happen and it did.”

Treseder didn’t have the pace in qualifying to match the top drivers but it was a different story in the races as he got to the front.

“We had an exceptional car,” he said.

“I was able to really throw it around and do what I wanted with it.”

Under the point scoring system drivers earn 51 points for a round win and then it goes down by one for each finisher after that.

The driver who finishes second gets 50 and the third place getter gets 49.

Treseder will need to be four places better than Ruggier at Newcastle to win the title.

If he is three then Ruggier will claim the title on countback after winning the most rounds.

But Treseder firmly believes this time it will come to him after trying to claim the title for the past four years.

“I do, but I have that feeling after winning the round as well,” he said.

“Through time we’ve seen that the category can provide the unknown so we just prepare for Newcastle and see what happens.”

That means leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the event.

“We’ll strip the car down and get it ready,” Treseder said.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do but we’ll be ready to go.

“I want to thank the KKP team for their help and also to the Bundaberg community for their support.

“I got plenty of texts and messages congratulating me and offering their support for the weekend.”

The final round of the series will be held on November 22-24.

