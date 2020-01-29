Kelly’s is franchising to make way for new plans

YOU can become a part of a local institution as Kelly Woods prepares to franchise one of her stores to make way for exciting plans.

Ms Woods said a franchise was a hard decision but she had been thinking about it for a long time.

“It is something I’ve been working on since I started the juice bar,” she said.

“I didn’t have any investors to help franchise but it was always the plan.

“I did all the hard yards so it was a hard decision.

“ I really didn’t want to let it go, but I feel like I am ready to now.”

Due to Ms Woods’ dedication to the brand, she said she was looking for a family who was as passionate as her and the right fit.

“I want to make sure my business goes to the right person, so by putting it out as a franchise I still have a bit of say in how it runs,” she said.

Within 24 hours of posting to Facebook, Ms Woods said people were already showing serious interest.

“I want to keep it in the community, which is why I posted to Facebook instead of listing it for sale elsewhere,” she said.

“It’s not just about money, it is a rewarding career and you have to be passionate about hospitality.”

Along with the option of purchasing the store as a franchise and receiving help and advice from Ms Woods, there was also the option to buy it without the branding.

Ms Woods said she was hoping it would sell quite quickly, which would aid in her future plans for Kellys and make time for her campaign for council leading up to the election.

“There are other things I want to focus on as well,” she said.

“Selling Kensington will give me the opportunity to do something else I have in mind with the brand for the community, which will also bring more jobs.

“Once my store was set up I was like ‘okay what’s next’?

“I always want to grow and do better and see what the next challenge is for me and my business.”

Along with the exciting new plans for the brand, Ms Woods is also planning to extend the trading hours of the Targo Street store.