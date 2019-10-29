Kelly’s hits the beach with third Bundy cafe

BUSINESS BOOMING: Kelly from Coffee at Kelly’s enjoying a cuppa with Chloe at Kelly’s at Kensington.

KELLY Woods is taking over in Bundaberg with a third cafe opening in Burnett Heads in the next couple of weeks.

This will be the third cafe in the area with one in the CBD, Kensington and now she is bringing her flare for coffee and colour to the beach with Kelly's by the Sea.

Ms Woods said she hoped to bring beach hut vibes and a relaxing atmosphere to the new cafe.

"This one has ocean views so I want to bring out more of a tropical vibe, it will be similar to Coffee at Kelly's but I also want to put a tropical twist on it," she said.

"I hope to have things served in coconut shells and drinks in pineapples, I want it to feel like a beach shack and for people to feel like they are on a holiday."

Ms Woods said the opportunity came to expand at the right time and her loyal customers have made this years expansions easy.

"It was in the right place at the right time and it is a great location, having all three in Bundaberg makes it easy for me to run the three," she said.

"I'm really excited about this one, I think I've built a following and the regular customers have supported Kensington so I think this one will get good support from the community too.

"I have already had people coming to the cafe in the CBD asking when the Burnett Heads one will be open so residents are excited."

Ms Woods said she thinks it's her personality and product that keeps customers coming back.

"I think I have good coffee and sell a healthier fresh variety of food so people keep coming back," she said.

"My personality helps as well I'm a happy go lucky person and all the staff are happy and welcoming."