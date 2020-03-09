Menu
Kellys Beach Resort management rights are up for sale.
Kellys Beach Resort business for sale

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Mar 2020 12:25 PM
A UNIQUE business opportunity has arisen with Kellys Beach Resort being listed for sale for the first time in 16 years.

The Bargara resort is listed for $1.35 million and includes the management rights and associated freehold of Kellys Beach Resort, aside from the villas.

Management rights will include the ability for an onsite manager to earn fees from letting out apartments while also earning a caretaking salary of $141,000 for managing day-to-day duties such as cleaning and general maintenance.

The resort features 41 two-bedroom self-contained, stand-alone eco villas and an onsite licensed restaurant which is highlighted to have great potential.

ResortBrokers’ senior executive Glenn Millar was handling the sale and said the resort was likely to garner a lot of interest.

“This place is incredibly popular with both local and overseas visitors and it has been operated by a local family, with a great deal of passion mixed in with that and it shows,” Mr Millar said.

“We’re expecting to receive a high level of interest from experienced tourism operators who are looking to tap into a real surge in demand for unique regional tourism accommodation assets like Kellys Beach.”

CEO of Bundaberg tourism, Katherine Reid said the resort had proven to be a success in the region.

“With a good mix of visitors, from both national and international markets, the nature-based experience, coupled with great service, resort facilities and accessibility to the beach and shops of Bargara, Kellys Beach Resort is a great property in a beautiful part of the world,” Ms Reid said.

“The owners have been proactive operators in this region for quite some time and have successfully built strong partnerships with distribution partners and worked with local tourism operators to provide their guests with a unique experience.

“As the only certified eco-resort on the mainland of the southern Great Barrier Reef region, they’ve helped educate visitors on sustainability and give them the opportunity to connect with nature on holidays.”

