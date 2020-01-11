Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kellys Beach Bargara.
Kellys Beach Bargara.
News

Kellys Beach remains closed after confirmed shark sighting

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
11th Jan 2020 5:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFEGUARDS have closed Kellys Beach at Bargara after a confirmed shark sighting.

Queensland Surf lifesavers spotted the shark at 3.30pm and the beach has remained closed since with lifeguards urging everyone to stay out of the water.

Lifesaving Services Co-ordinator for Wide Bay Capricorn Julie Davis said lifeguards have continued to sight the shark every hour.

“They spotted the shark at 3.30pm and they are keeping the beach closed.

“We have our procedures and protocols in place, when we have sighted it ourselves we keep it closed for one hour and keep it closed until there is an hour of no shark sighting.

“Lifeguards are monitoring the situation out on jet skis and are making the public aware.”

kellys beach kellys beach shark shark sightings
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner waiting to reunite with stolen staffy

        premium_icon Owner waiting to reunite with stolen staffy

        News Someone has owned up to stealing a staffy from outside Bunnings Warehouse and the owner is hoping their family will be reunited with their dog today.

        Our hatchlings can’t handle the heat

        premium_icon Our hatchlings can’t handle the heat

        News THE above average temperatures and drought has already taken its toll, and now it’s...

        Election candidates asked which mayoral option they support

        premium_icon Election candidates asked which mayoral option they support

        News BUNDABERG political candidates responded to questions asking which of the two...

        40 years of changes in Bundaberg’s jewellery business

        premium_icon 40 years of changes in Bundaberg’s jewellery business

        News MARG Wust has seen generations of Bundaberg residents in the 40 years she has...