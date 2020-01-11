Kellys Beach remains closed after confirmed shark sighting

LIFEGUARDS have closed Kellys Beach at Bargara after a confirmed shark sighting.

Queensland Surf lifesavers spotted the shark at 3.30pm and the beach has remained closed since with lifeguards urging everyone to stay out of the water.

Lifesaving Services Co-ordinator for Wide Bay Capricorn Julie Davis said lifeguards have continued to sight the shark every hour.

“They spotted the shark at 3.30pm and they are keeping the beach closed.

“We have our procedures and protocols in place, when we have sighted it ourselves we keep it closed for one hour and keep it closed until there is an hour of no shark sighting.

“Lifeguards are monitoring the situation out on jet skis and are making the public aware.”