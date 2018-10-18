Kel to give title his all this weekend

NOTHING TO LOSE: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast this weekend.

NOTHING TO LOSE: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast this weekend. Darin Mandy

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has a secret weapon he hopes will end three years of title hell.

Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast in the final round of the Aussie Racing Cars, and is in the hunt for his first title in the series.

The KKP Motorsport driver is third, three points behind Kyle Ensbey and two behind Joel Heinrich.

If Treseder wins the round he needs Ensbey to finish fourth or lower and Heinrich to finish third or lower.

The further down Treseder finishes, the further down he needs his rivals to go.

Treseder will be aided by Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin who will help while competing in the event himself.

McLaughlin was a mechanic to Treseder at the last round of the series in Sydney Motorsport Park, in which the 32-year-old won all four races.

"He'll definitely be keeping an eye on me,” Treseder revealed before the final.

"He said as long as he doesn't have too many media commitments, he will help in any way he can.

"Our car is actually going to be based out of the Shell DJR Team Penske pit box during the weekend.”

Treseder won the final round at Surfers Paradise last year and said a repeat performance was needed to win the title.

He hopes to repeat what happened in the last round.

"A weekend like that would be perfect,” Treseder said.

"Qualifying and the first two races will be critical for us.

"We hope we can then be in a good position for the final two races, including the third race reverse grid.”

Treseder said he had nothing to lose.

"We have a free swing, there's no pressure on us,” he said.

"It will be silly for us to focus on either of our rivals, we can only control what we can do.

"It would be an awesome result and massive relief to get the title.”

Treseder starts tomorrow with practice, qualifying and a race.