Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOTHING TO LOSE: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast this weekend.
NOTHING TO LOSE: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast this weekend. Darin Mandy
Sport

Kel to give title his all this weekend

Shane Jones
by
18th Oct 2018 1:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder has a secret weapon he hopes will end three years of title hell.

Treseder will compete on the Gold Coast in the final round of the Aussie Racing Cars, and is in the hunt for his first title in the series.

The KKP Motorsport driver is third, three points behind Kyle Ensbey and two behind Joel Heinrich.

If Treseder wins the round he needs Ensbey to finish fourth or lower and Heinrich to finish third or lower.

The further down Treseder finishes, the further down he needs his rivals to go.

Treseder will be aided by Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin who will help while competing in the event himself.

McLaughlin was a mechanic to Treseder at the last round of the series in Sydney Motorsport Park, in which the 32-year-old won all four races.

"He'll definitely be keeping an eye on me,” Treseder revealed before the final.

"He said as long as he doesn't have too many media commitments, he will help in any way he can.

"Our car is actually going to be based out of the Shell DJR Team Penske pit box during the weekend.”

Treseder won the final round at Surfers Paradise last year and said a repeat performance was needed to win the title.

He hopes to repeat what happened in the last round.

"A weekend like that would be perfect,” Treseder said.

"Qualifying and the first two races will be critical for us.

"We hope we can then be in a good position for the final two races, including the third race reverse grid.”

Treseder said he had nothing to lose.

"We have a free swing, there's no pressure on us,” he said.

"It will be silly for us to focus on either of our rivals, we can only control what we can do.

"It would be an awesome result and massive relief to get the title.”

Treseder starts tomorrow with practice, qualifying and a race.

aussie racing cars gold coast 600 kel treseder
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Councillor going home after five days in hospital

    premium_icon Councillor going home after five days in hospital

    Council News AFTER spending five days in hospital, Bundaberg councillor Greg Barnes will be discharged and head home today.

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    Kayaker winched to safety off Fraser Island

    News Rescue helicopter goes to holiday maker's aid

    'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    premium_icon 'DEVASTATED': Veterans claim $20K bequest went to wrong RSL

    News Services Club accused of receiving bequest allegedly meant for RSL

    Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    premium_icon Local pies hit the spot for national judges

    News Pie shop wins silver and bronze awards for tasty pastries

    Local Partners