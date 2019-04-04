Kel prepares for the wet

ON TRACK: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder competes at the Superloop Adelaide 500 earlier this year. He is in Tasmania this weekend for the next round of the Aussie Racing Cars.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder admits damage limitation in Tasmania could lead to an illusive Aussie Racing Cars title.

The KKP Motorsport driver heads to Symmons Plains for the next round of the championship this weekend, third in the title race after finishing second for the round in Adelaide.

Treseder won one of the four races and didn't finish outside of the top three in each one.

But he fell one spot after another driver used his joker, which allows drivers to double their score in one round of the series.

Treseder didn't use his in Adelaide and is not expected to use it this weekend in Tasmania.

"There's 10-20mm of rain predicted for Saturday and 20mm to 30mm on Sunday,” he said.

"It's going to be about staying on track.

"The weather is going to be an issue.

"So for us it is all about finish, finish, finish and get a swag of points.”

Treseder has done well in Tasmania, winning a round at Baskerville last year and finishing third at Symmons Plains the last time the series was there in 2017.

The podium two years ago was significant with conditions the same as they are expected to be this weekend.

"We have no assists, with no windscreen wipers or demisters if the windscreen fogs up,” Treseder said.

"We were also virtually aquaplaining at the circuit as well.

"The best thing for us is to bunch whatever we can from the weekend.”

Treseder's challenge to win the round is made harder with last year's champion Joel Heinrich returning to the series for a one-off race.

He is joined by Bryce Fullwood who won the opening round of the Dunlop Super 2 Series in Adelaide last month.

But Treseder knows with the car prepared well, anything can happen.

"Both are in pretty good from,” he said.

"It is sure to spice up the field. "For us if we can stay in the top five that will be good as it will be a super competitive field.

"Shout out to Ray and Keryn Fulcher who have put in a massive effort to get the car ready. It is a huge undertaking.”

Practice and qualifying for the event will start tomorrow with two races to be held on Saturday and Sunday.