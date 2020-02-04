Keith’s reaction after Nats leadership vote

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt congratulated Michael McCormack and David Littleproud on their result in the party room, but said focus needed to be on what was outside Canberra.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt supported the result of the National Party's spill, but said the political focus needed to be beyond the "Canberra bubble."

"We have regions about to begin the recovery process from devastating bushfires, many others still in drought, and the coronavirus outbreak, all of which remains our priority," Mr Pitt said in Canberra.

"My focus has always been on my constituents and the Australian people, first and foremost."

Barnaby Joyce had challenged Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack for the leadership position, and the vote was held by the party on the morning of year's first parliamentary session.

Mr Pitt congratulated Mr McCormack on the outcome of the vote.

He also supported Water Resources Minister David Littleproud for being voted in to hold the vacant deputy leader position left following the resignation of Bridget McKenzie.

Mr Pitt had been considered among the contenders for the vacant deputy leader position left by the resignation of Bridget McKenzie.

"It was a privilege to stand and be considered for the deputy leader position and I think my colleagues for their support," Mr Pitt said.

The National Party's result was recognised during Queensland Parliament's question time, when the Labor Government's deputy premier Jackie Trad congratulated Mr McCormack on remaining in his role following the leadership challenge.

"He is actually pleasant to deal with," Ms Trad said.

But State Development Minister Cameron Dick was more critical of federal politics, saying the nation's leaders had to focus less on themselves and the positions they were in, and give more attention to Australia's needs.