Keith's 'dog' tweet twist in battle against cyberbullies

"MY GOODNESS, what a dog of a politician Keith Pitt MP is...he's a low life piece of work.”

The Hinkler MP used the insulting tweet directed at him to advocate against online bullying while speaking in the Federal Parliament on Monday.

This quoted tweet was published last Saturday to criticise Mr Pitt's position on connecting proposed Newstart allowance increases to the Cashless Debit Card.

Mr Pitt said there needed to be tougher laws to increase the accountability of online users, who might use fake names to say whatever they wanted.

He said that as a politician he had become used to trolling from fake accounts, but it would not be the case for vulnerable teenagers exposed to the online world.

The insulting tweet that Federal MP Keith Pitt used as an example while speaking about online protection in parliament. Chris Burns

"I'm not too concerned about what some coward might say online from their house without the courage to front up or make a phone call,” Mr Pitt said.

"But can you imagine the effect that it has on a young girl who might be 13 or 14, who is developing, who is going through a difficult time of life?

"Imagine what it does to their confidence and their levels of anxiety.

"I continue to see no purpose in having fake names online and I think we should act to do something about that.”

Yesterday on Facebook Mr Pitt encouraged parents to attend a free online safety seminar at the Bundaberg Multiplex, which will be held tomorrow at 7pm.

"If you're looking for advice or information to keep your child safe online, check out the eSafety website: https://www.esafety.gov.au/” he said.