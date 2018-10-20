Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Health

‘Urban legend: Keith’s touching bedside serenade

20th Oct 2018 1:50 PM

QUEENSLAND country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children's Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18.

Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful
Country singer Keith Urban made a dream come true for one sick fan at the Mercy Children’s Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio, on October 18. Picture: Kristi Coe Frederick via Storyful

"Keith Urban made a visit to see Marissa tonight and [serenaded] her at Mercy [Children's] Hospital. I love that her dream came true because this chick deserves it more than anyone I know," she posted.

Urban is seen singing Blue Ain't Your Color to the girl as she lies in bed. Several photos show Urban posing with English.

editors picks good deed health keith uburn serenade

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two-car crash, possible injuries near Bunnings

    BREAKING: Two-car crash, possible injuries near Bunnings

    Breaking EMERGENCY crews are responding to a two-car collision on Johanna Boulavard, outside Bunnings.

    • 20th Oct 2018 2:19 PM
    REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bundy residents should look to sky at 7.18 tonight

    Offbeat The amazing sight will be visible for only a short time

    Peter floats plan for Bundy kite surfing festival

    premium_icon Peter floats plan for Bundy kite surfing festival

    Offbeat IF YOU love the sun, sand and surf you're not the only one.

    Royal couple's $36K-a-minute tourism exposure

    premium_icon Royal couple's $36K-a-minute tourism exposure

    Offbeat Harry and Meghan's visit deliver boost for tourism

    Local Partners