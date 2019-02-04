Keith Urban makes girl's 16th b'day one she'll never forget

WHAT A NIGHT: Bundaberg's Bek Puusaari was blown away when she was asked to jump up on stage with Keith Urban. Then the country music singer signed a guitar and gave it to her.

THE screams from a Bundaberg girl were deafening as she limbered over the barrier of Keith Urban's final concert in Brisbane.

It's a moment Bek Puusaari will never forget and her third time lucky.

As a die-hard country music fan, Bek was surprised by her dad, Kenny, who gave her tickets to see her favourite singer for her 16th birthday.

On Saturday night she headed off to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre with her mum, Kylie Puusaari and boyfriend Luke Turnbull.

Moments before the show started Mrs Puusaari and Bek laughed about buying one of Urban's signature guitars from the gift shop.

"Mum said wouldn't it be funny if we bought it and then it got given to us,” Bek said.

They headed inside the crowded auditorium and were lucky enough to find themselves in front of the second stage.

"I've grown up with country music and listening to Keith,” Bek said.

"He seemed to play more songs during this concert because it was his last one in his home town, he even came on stage wearing a Queensland jersey.”

Towards the end of the concert Urban was singing his song The Fighter as he strolled along the stage surveying the crowd. He changed to You Look Good In My Shirt moments before he reached into the crowd and plucked out the Bundaberg teen.

Bek said it was a surreal moment when the singer looked down before he took her hand and pulled her on to the stage in front of thousands of fans.

"It was one of the most exciting things to happen to me ever,” Bek said.

"My screaming and excitement went to a whole new level. I felt sorry for the security guard in front of me.... he had his fingers in his ears.”

It truly did turn out to be a third time lucky for the teen who had been to see Urban twice before.

The second time Bek saw the Aria award winner she came face-to-face with him, but the girl next to her took his guitar home.

"I got his branded guitar picks but just missed his guitar (that time),” she said.

This time luck, and maybe the loudness of her screams, was on her side as the 51-year-old singer chose her.

Pulling her up on to the stage Urban placed the shiny black guitar over Bek's head and continued signing before embracing her with a huge hug and thanking the crowd for coming.

Bek's 16th birthday present turned out to be the sweetest thing ever and she never imaged she'd return home with Urban's very own signed guitar and a memory to last a lifetime.