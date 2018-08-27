Menu
DOWN TO BUSINESS: Keith Pitt wants to bring a City Deal to Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.
News

Pitt to front media after walking from Ministry

Katie Hall
by
27th Aug 2018 9:41 AM
FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt yesterday announced his resignation from the ministry.

Today Mr Pitt will address the public on his decision to resign as assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister.

In a media statement released yesterday, Mr Pitt said he maintained a priority of lowering power prices.

"I will always put the national interest and the interests of my constituents above my own," Mr Pitt said.

"I will always put reducing power prices before Paris.

"A Bill Shorten Labor government will only result in higher taxes, higher power prices and less money in people's pockets."

This is a developing story. More to come through the day.

