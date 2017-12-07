Keith Pitt vows to support amendments

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has vowed to support all amendments to the same-sex marriage Bill as he believes it's critical that no voters have their views protected.

Mr Pitt was one of many MPs who stood in Parliament yesterday to voice their opinion in the debate about the Bill.

Mr Pitt told Parliament he found himself in a challenging position because there were only 1101 votes separating yes (40,649) from no (39,548) in the Hinkler electorate.

But Mr Pitt said the debate was about the Bill and its details not the survey results.

"I'll be supporting the proposed amendments for religious freedoms when they are introduced,” he said.

"I think it's critical that the four million Australians who did vote no not only are represented in this place but have their views protected in this Bill.”

"So, my final decision to support or otherwise this bill will not be a reflection of the survey results or a reflection of those who've successfully lobbied for a change to the Marriage Act, because the change will take place.”

Mr Pitt said he had spoken to people on both sides of the argument.

"I know a number of members of the LGBTI community,” he said.

"They have spoken to me personally about marriage, and I consider a number of them to be my friends.

"I've also had discussions with those on the other side of the debate concerned about religious freedoms, parental choice and the right for them to raise their children as they see fit.”

Mr Pitt said he believed in the sacrament of marriage.

"However, the penultimate decision has been made,” he said.

"The Australian people have decided by a majority that same-sex marriage will be legislated in this country, and I have no doubt that the Bill will be passed by the House of Representatives.”