Keith Pitt takes drug test to prove political point

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has taken a drug test in order to prove the political point there were no double standards between taxpayer funded workers, and those on welfare.

Mr Pitt passed the test in Parliament House in Canberra when his results came back as negative for the six tested substances.

He supported newly introduced legislation which would push for some areas to drug test welfare recipients.

Earlier this week Ms Lambie tweeted that if welfare recipients were tested because they were funded by taxpayers, then so should other taxpayer funded workers.

And Mr Pitt agreed.

"As a worker and business owner before entering politics I worked at many places where random drug tests were a part of everyday life and have no issue doing it now as a politicians," he said.

"If everyone that holds a drivers licence has to expect they could be drug or alcohol tested every time they get behind the wheel, it's surely not too much to expect that job seekers - receiving taxpayers funded welfare - should be drug and alcohol free, so they are work ready."

The Social Services Legislation Amendment (Drug Testing Trial) Bill 2019 was introduced into the parliament yesterday.

Under the trial, 5000 new recipients of Newstart, Youth Allowance (other) will be randomly drug tested in a two-year trial in three locations: Logan, QLD; Canterbury Bankstown, NSW; and Mandurah, WA.

The legislation has been introduced in the lower house but is yet to be debated.

If passed it then is introduced to the Senate.