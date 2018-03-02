Keith Pitt makes surprise comeback

I'M BACK: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is delighted to be back on the frontbench.

ALMOST three months after he was sensationally dumped from the junior ministry, Keith Pitt is back on the frontbench while the man who demoted him languishes on the backbench.

The Hinkler MP was promoted to assistant minister to Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack in the ministerial shake-up.

Former transport minister Darren Chester, who was also dumped in last year's Cabinet reshuffle, has returned into the fold as Veterans Affairs Minister.

Luke Hartsuyker, the man who replaced Mr Pitt as assistant trade minister, has been demoted.

It appears that Mr Pitt and Mr Chester have been rewarded for their loyalty to Mr McCormack.

It completes a remarkable turnaround for Mr Pitt, who late last year was rumoured to be considering sitting on the crossbench after he lost his junior ministry position amid rumours of a fallout with former Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce.

But yesterday, Mr Pitt put the past behind him as he accepted his new role.

"I thank the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve in the ministry,” he said.

"I look forward to working with the Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, within the transport and infrastructure portfolio.

"This portfolio is critical to the government's efforts to drive jobs, growth and local economies.”

Mr Pitt said infrastructure and transport were critical areas for all Australians including regional Australians.

"Having worked as an engineer, a tradesperson, a farmer, a small business owner and having lived most of my life in regional Australia, I have a deep appreciation of just how important well-planned infrastructure and connectivity is,' he said.

The latest reshuffle was due to the resignation of Mr Joyce, who was brought undone by his affair with former media adviser Vikki Campion.