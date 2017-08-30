26°
Keith Pitt leading a business mission in India

BUSINESS MISSION: Trade, Tourism and Investment Assistant Minister Keith Pitt is in India this week for Australia Business Week.Photo Contributed
Jim Alouat
by

KEITH Pitt is leading an Australian delegation in India this week as part of a series of events to mark Australia Business Week 2017.

Mr Pitt will meet with Indian businesses and officials and says this is an important opportunity to meet Indian business contacts in person.

"India is the world's fastest growing major economy and our trade and investment ties with this important partner are becoming stronger each year,” Mr Pitt said.

India was Australia's fifth biggest export market for goods last year with two-way trade valued at $20.7 billion.

By 2030 India is forecast to be the third largest economy in the world, and will also have one of the youngest populations.

"The opportunities for Australian businesses are profound and I congratulate the large number of delegates for joining Australia Business Week in India 2017,” Mr Pitt said.

The business mission will be led by Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister, Steven Ciobo, and Australian Government Ministers will visit cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bhopal.

Mr Pitt will play a major role in the energy and resources sector delegation across both New Delhi and Kolkata.

Australia is a major supplier of energy to India.

Its exports of coal help to underpin India's goal of energy security and Australian firms in the mining, equipment and technology services, or METS sector, are also helping to improve the safety and efficiency of India's mines.

