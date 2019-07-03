Keith Pitt gives insight into first day back in parliament

IT WAS the first day of Federal Parliament since the election, and there were plenty of formalities to get through.

Hinkler's Federal MP Keith Pitt gives us an insight into his thoughts returning to capital city politics:

Yesterday I was sworn in to represent the 107,000 constituents of Hinkler in the 46th Parliament.

Although it was the third time I have taken the oath of allegiance, it was a humbling experience, as it has been each and every time.

To know that the people of Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Childers, Howard and everywhere in between have put their trust in me to represent them and be their advocate in Canberra once again is a great responsibility.

I got into politics because I wanted to make a difference and stand up for the people who live in the region where I was born, went to school, ran businesses and now raise my own family.

It would be remiss to start a new term of Parliament without paying tribute to the former Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove.

He is a true gentleman whom I have a great respect for and a lot of time for.

He and his wife Lynne have been great ambassadors and are such down to earth Australians, and I wish them all the very best in their retirement.

I'm sure I'm not the first to say His Excellency Governor General David Hurley has pretty big shoes to fill.

But he has an impressive record as a former Army Officer, Chief of the Defence Force and Governor of New South Wales.

With the pomp and ceremony out of the way, it's time to get on with governing the country and first cab off the rank is the tax cuts.

Almost 49,000 taxpayers in Hinkler are set to benefit from the low and middle income tax relief, as long as Labor doesn't stand in the way.

For a single income family, this means up to $1,080 in your pocket per year. And for families on a dual income, up to $2,160.

My priority for Hinkler continues to be building a stronger regional economy and more local jobs and seeing the big stick legislation introduced to bring about downward pressure on electricity prices.