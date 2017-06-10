Keith Pitt answers questions about cashless card

THERE are a lot of decisions still to be made on exactly how the Cashless Debit Card will work, who will run it, and who will be forced to use it if it comes to Hinkler.

The NewsMail put a list of common concerns from the local community to MP Keith Pitt. These are his responses.

Will it be a trial or will it be permanent?

No decisions have yet been made on the new locations for the card. We are consulting with the community on whether the card can assist in their community.

Will its operations be run by Indue?

No decisions have yet been made on the new locations for the card, including the card operations.

Will you be holding a meeting to consult with the public? If so, when?

I have held meetings with the public in recent weeks to get their feedback on the card proposal. This includes businesses, community groups, leaders, local services and others.

To which payments will the card apply?

No decisions have yet been made. The card does not apply to aged pensioners in the current sites and it will not apply to aged pensioners in any new sites. The trigger payments will be selected after consultation with the community. At this stage, it appears younger people on unemployment benefits could be the cohort most likely to benefit from the card.

Has the "steering committee" been assembled yet? If not, when will it be?

We are consulting with the Hinkler community on whether the card can assist in our region. It is still very early in the consultation process.

In the Indue trials, card users were unable to collect interest from the welfare payments in their Indue accounts. Would this be the case in Hinkler?

No decisions have yet been made on the new locations for the card, including the card operations.

Would the entity running the card profit from managing the cashless debit card system?

No decisions have yet been made on the new locations for the card, including the card operations.

If it were to fail whilst managing the CDC, what would happen to clients' money?

There are a range of strong consumer protections in place for all financial institutions. Again, no decisions have yet been made on the new locations for the card, including the card operations.

How will the card affect small businesses which only take cash?

Participants of the card receive 20% of their welfare payment into their normal bank account which can be accessed for cash. Small businesses are increasingly taking up Eftpos facilities.