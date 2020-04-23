Keith backs tracer app despite privacy concern

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt explains in a press conference that he supports the tracer app.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will be using the Federal Government’s coronavirus tracer app when it is released, saying “I want to protect my family”.

He said it was the best way to know if he had been in contact with the coronavirus.

Mr Pitt said other parliamentarians who disagreed with using COVID Trace were entitled to their opinions, considering that Australia was a democracy.

“I understand people’s concerns about privacy but we are in a different world to what we were six months ago,” he said.

“This is an application that will help all of us and I’ll certainly be using it.”

Mr Pitt said the government would ensure privacy would be kept and that users could delete the app at “any time”.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said he would use the app.

“My personal view is that I trust the Prime Minister’s assurances regarding privacy,” he said. “If it helps to get as back to normal life more quickly it’s a good thing.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien n told The Sunday Mail there was a “snowflake’s chance in hell” he would use the app.

“It is way too Big Brother-ish for me. I have a normal personal life but it’s my personal life. This is the realms of science fiction.”