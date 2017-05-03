Keeping yourself on track

Steps to keep you on track for a healthier life.

WHEN it comes to getting healthy, maybe now is the time to get focused and set goals rather than trying to follow resolutions.

Perhaps it's just a mind-set, but resolutions tend to be achieved less than goals.

Here are some tips for keeping yourself on tack for the entire year:

Call them goals instead of resolutions

This may help keep your motivation going to achieve them.

Break them down into steps

"Get fit”, for example, is a pretty broad resolution or goal. Instead, set some mini-goals or steps within the one broad resolution.

Aim to go to the gym twice a week to begin with, or have a mini-goal of being able to lift a certain weight by three months' time.

Write them down

Writing things down helps keep tasks more manageable and less easy to forget.

Whether you use a whiteboard where you can see it every day or a notebook you can carry around with you, use whatever medium suits you best.

You might also like to record your journey and accomplishments for those days you feel unmotivated.

Be gentle on yourself

Yes, there will be some days where you feel unmotivated to keep chasing your goal.

There will be days when you slip up, or feel like you've "failed”.

Don't be too hard on yourself in these times or you will only feel worse.

Remember that you are only human and we all slip up at times or have bad days.

Don't allow the reason to achieve your goal become one orientated on the opinion that you'll have "failed” if you don't achieve it within a certain amount of time.

Have the perspective that you want to achieve this goal because it's good for you or something you really want to do.

Set rewards

Instead of only rewarding yourself with a feeling of accomplishment when you have seen your goal to the end, set rewards for yourself along the way.

Rewards can motivate you to keep going, even on bad days.