Keeping warm meals on the menu for those in need

DETERMINED to provide a warm and substantial meal to those in need, the team at Dorcas Soup Kitchen have adapted their approach with take away meals.

Kitchen co-ordinator Russell Cobb said this was their eleventh week providing takeaway meals on a Thursday and a sausage sizzle on Saturday, with many people pleased that the kitchen was able to keep up nutritious meals to the community.

While following distancing and public gatherings restrictions and switching to a takeaway format, the kitchen is still producing about 35 meals on Thursdays and food for 20-25 people on Saturdays.

Mr Cobb said there were no plans to open the dining room back up just yet.

Roast pumpkin soup, ham and salad rolls, fruit and a bottle of water is available from Dorcas Soup Kitchen today from noon.

