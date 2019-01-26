Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARDS: Some of the people who keep communities together in the worst of times were recognised in Gympie this week.
AWARDS: Some of the people who keep communities together in the worst of times were recognised in Gympie this week. Arthur Gorrie
News

Keeping us afloat when no-one else can: Australia Day thanks

Arthur Gorrie
by
26th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE people who keep our communities together when no-one else can, our emergency services personnel, received well-earned recognition at an Australia Day awards ceremony in Gympie on Thursday.

They were acknowledged at a special Australia Day awards presentation in Gympie.

The ceremony, at Gympie Civic Centre, emphasised the outstanding service provided by the people who save our lives when fire, flood, tempest and accidents strike.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Assistant Commissioner for Gympie's North Coast region John Cowcutt (left) joined QSuper executive Kane Everingham (fifth from right) and Deputy Commissioner Doug Smith (third from right) to congratulate Emergency Services Cadets officials Su Below (Cooroora) and Jack Leeson (Childers), on their certificates of appreciation.

They shared the moment with Australia Day Achievement Award winners Narelle Field (deputy local controller Bundaberg), Nigel Terrell (brigade training officer Caloundra), Michelle Murray (auxiliary firefighter Bargara), Marshall Krueger (community member Sandy Straits) and Kent Mayne (Inspector Gympie Area Command).

australia day gympie north coast region queensland fire and emergency service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Mothers horrified violent prisoners want Family Court orders forcing their children to visit them in jail as experts say these are not isolated cases

    • 26th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    premium_icon Cost of key psoriasis drug to be slashed

    Health It normally costs $30,000 a year

    'ZERO TOLERANCE': Cops, fisheries team up in traffic op

    premium_icon 'ZERO TOLERANCE': Cops, fisheries team up in traffic op

    Crime 10 infringements, six notices to appear in court result of police op